Newly released bodycam footage shows deceased travel blogger Gabby Petito telling Utah police that Brian Landrie hit her before changing her statement and saying she hit him first.

The officer’s bodycam, only now released by the Moab city police department, shows Petito narrating a violent fight that took place between her and her boyfriend Mr Laundrie — who still remains at large.

“And he hit you though?” the second officer asks in the video, adding “we just want to know the truth.”

“I guess, I guess, yeah,” says a visibly distressed Petito, adding “but I hit him first.”