Moment emergency alert test goes off at London Marathon

Runners at the London Marathon finish line experienced a bit more than relief as phones went off en masse for the government's emergency alert test.

Every phone around the country supposedly received a government 'emergency alert' test which in future could be used to warn people about potential dangers.

The test took place at 3pm on Sunday 23 April though there have been reports that people either received the alarm early or late, or did not get a message at all.

The London Marathon took place on Sunday with more than 40,000 runners taking part.

