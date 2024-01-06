Mothers Against Genocide protest RTE’s Gaza coverage in Dublin

The grassroots group Mothers Against Genocide rallied outside RTE’s headquarters in Dublin on Saturday, 6 January.

The group, made up of families against the conflict in Gaza, were protesting the language that the Irish broadcaster uses in their coverage of the Israel-Hamas war.

“We’ve come here to protest today against RTE’’s coverage of what is happening in Gaza and the West Bank,” said Naomi Sheehan, spokeswoman for the group.

“At no stage have RTE named this as a genocide, which is what it is. That has been confirmed by international experts now.”

Mrs Sheehan grew emotional as she talked about the 108 pairs of shoes the group had laid out, one for every journalist killed in the course of the conflict.