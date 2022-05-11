Watch live as MPs debate Queen’s speech in Commons

Watch live as the Queen’s speech is debated in the House of Commons following the state opening of parliament.

Prince Charles and Prince William opened parliament on Tuesday (10 May) in the place of the Queen, who pulled out of the event for the first time in 59 years due to mobility issues.

The Queen’s speech is written by the government and sets out their agenda for the new parliamentary session. The government has been criticised for their lack of measures to help households struggling with the cost of living.

