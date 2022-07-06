Nadhim Zahawi, the newly appointed chancellor, says he did not threaten to resign if he wasn’t given a top Cabinet job.

The former education secretary has been promoted following the resignations of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid on Tuesday evening (5 July).

Speaking on his first day in the new job, Mr Zahawi denied suggestion he would have walked away if not offered a top role.

“I didn’t threaten to resign at all,” he said, calling any reports to the contrary “completely untrue”.

