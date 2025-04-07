NASA astronaut captures aurora from space

A NASA astronaut currently on the International Space Station has recorded an incredible video of a vivid green aurora over Earth on Saturday, 5th April.

Don Pettit has been at the space station since September 2024 as a flight engineer conducting science experiments and maintaining the space station.

Pettit has logged over 370 days in space and over 13 spacewalk hours since he joined NASA in 1996 and routinely posts about his life on the ISS.

Auroras are created when charged particles from the sun collide with the Earth's atmosphere, causing gases to glow with vibrant colours.