Two astronauts have finally returned home after being stuck in space for the last nine months.

NASA astronauts Sunita “Suni” Williams and Barry “Butch” Wilmore left Earth in June on a test flight that was intended to last roughly nine days.

Their stay on the International Space Station was extended following issues with their Boeing Strainer spacecraft that raised concerns.

Williams and Wilmore arrived in a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft alongside Crew-9 mission members Nick Hague and Russian Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, who had joined the pair on the space station in September.

The video provided by NASA shows the craft successfully splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico as crews raced to greet them. All four astronauts smiled and waved as they were pulled from the capsule and taken away for medical examinations.