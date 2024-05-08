Natalie Elphicke appeared to join in with protesters’ chants as she attended a demonstration against P&O Ferries’ decision to sack 800 seafarers, resurfaced footage from March 2022 shows.

The video was re-posted on social media after the MP for Dover defected from the Tories to Labour, heavily criticising the prime minister and her former party.

Footage showed Ms Elphicke being heckled by union members outside Maritime House in the Kent town, with other protesters shouting "You voted for fire and rehire," and "Shame on you."

Elaborating on her decision to defect, Ms Elphicke hit out at the “broken promises of Rishi Sunak’s tired and chaotic government."