This is the moment two Just Stop Oil protesters smash the glass of a 17th century painting at London’s National Gallery.

The protest organisation released a video of the incident as the two protestors are then seen addressing visitors.

“Women did not get the vote by voting; it is time for deeds not words. It is time to Just Stop Oil,” the female protestor said in the video.

A male activist added: “Politics is failing us. Politics failed women in 1914. If millions will die due to new oil and gas licences, millions.

“If we love history, if we love art, and if we love our families we must Just Stop Oil.”