Nato forces ‘100% ready’ to defend Europe’s borders if Russia invades

Nato forces are “100% ready” to defend Europe should Putin decide to invade, a British military commander has said.

Lieutenant Colonel Ru Streatfeild, who is leading the organisation’s battlegroup in Estonia, said British troops are "immensely proud" to be helping reinforce the country’s eastern border with Russia.

UK troops who have recently been deployed to the Baltic state took part in a large-scale exercise at Tapa military base on Thursday, working alongside French, Danish and Estonian ranks with tanks, armoured infantry, engineers, artillery and logistics.

