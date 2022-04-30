A Tory MP accused of watching pornography in the Commons should be kicked out of the party if he is found guilty, a minister has said.

Neil Parish – who had the Conservative whip suspended on Friday – said he opened a file by mistake.

Safeguarding minister Rachel Maclean told Sky News on Saturday that her colleague should be expelled from the party if he is found guilty, but that it was right for the probe to take place before action against Mr Parish is taken by the Tory party.

