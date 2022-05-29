Nepal plane with 22 people onboard goes missing

A small plane operated by a private airline in Nepal with 22 people onboard has gone missing, airline and government officials have said.

The Tara airlines twin-engine aircraft was reportedly on a scheduled flight from the tourist town of Pokhara, about 200km northwest of capital Kathmandu, to Jomsom.

The plane lost contact with airport authorities shortly after take off from Pokhara at 9.40am on Sunday morning (29 May).

It transmitted its last signal at 9.52am, according to data from flightradar24.com, cited by AP.

