Bishop known for ‘flamboyant’ lifestyle robbed at gunpoint during church service

A bishop renowned for his flamboyant lifestyle was robbed of more than $1 million (£840,000) in jewellery during a sermon in Brooklyn, New York.

The entire incident was captured on camera as the Sunday service was being live-streamed online.

Lamor Whitehead, 44, can be seen standing on stage when three masked gunmen walked in “through the back door”.

He can be seen getting down on the floor before the criminals made off with items including Rolex and Cavalier watches, a $25,000 Episcopal ruby and diamond ring and a $25,000 pair of earrings.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.