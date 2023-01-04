Moment thief snatches elderly woman’s purse on NYC street, knocking her over

The moment a brazen thief snatched a 76-year-old woman’s handbag on a New York City street has been captured on CCTV footage.

Video released by the New York City Police Department (NYPD) shows the suspect grab the strap of the woman’s bag in Manhattan.

The woman pulls back and the suspect lets go, but he returns and pulls harder which sends her falling to the ground.

Police say the incident took place at around 2pm on 1 January in front of 88 Leonard Street, an apartment building in Tribeca.

