The man suspected of shooting a passenger on a Manhattan-bound subway in New York on Sunday has turned himself in to police, according to officials.

Andrew Abdullah, 25, who police suspect pulled out a gun and killed Daniel Enriquez, 48, was escorted into the New York Police Department’s Fifth Precinct in Chinatown on Tuesday afternoon by officers.

A crowd of reporters had assembled around the station, after unconfirmed reports the man was negotiating a surrender with police with the help of a lawyer and a Brooklyn pastor, before failing to show up.

