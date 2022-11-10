NHS staff are quitting to work at Tesco for better pay, says union chief

NHS workers are leaving the health service for jobs at Tesco because they pay better, a union chief has said.

Christina McAnea, general secretary of public service union Unison, said that she’d spoken with John Allan, Tesco’s chairman, who told her that his company was taking on ex-NHS workers.

“People are leaving the NHS to go and work there because they can get more money,” Ms McAnea said.

The comments come as nurses across the UK are set to go on strike over pay.

Sign up for our newsletters.