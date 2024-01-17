Nicholas Rossi spoke in an apparent British accent as he appeared in court for the first time in Utah on Tuesday, 16 January.

The 36-year-old, whose legal name is Nicholas Alahverdian, is accused of faking his death and fleeing the US to avoid rape charges.

Mr Rossi identified himself in court as Arthur Knight Brown.

He called allegations that he wasn't giving his true name “complete hearsay."

Mr Rossi, who was extradited from Scotland, is charged with the rape of a 21-year-old woman in Orem, Utah, in 2008.

He wasn't identified as a suspect until around 10 years later due to a backlog of DNA test kits at the Utah State Crime Lab.