Nigel Farage defends flying to US two weeks after becoming Clacton MP

Nigel Farage has defended his decision to fly to the US just weeks after being elected in Clacton, to support Donald Trump after the former president survived an assassination attempt.

When asked by Emily Maitlis on The News Agents if he was giving all his time to his new constituency, the Reform UK MP responded: "I'm allowed to come to America on a trip like this, particularly in these circumstances."

In a speech after his general election victory, Mr Farage pledged that he would “speak up” and provide a challenge in government.

Mr Farage wrote in the The Telegraph that he would travel to Milwaukee to support his "friend" Mr Trump "as we head into the later stages of an era-defining election.”