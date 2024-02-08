Moments before teenage university student stabbed to death caught on CCTV

CCTV footage shows the final moments before a university student was murdered by a fellow undergraduate on 23 April 2023.

Kwabena Osei-Poku, 19, was stabbed in the neck near student halls at the University of Northampton by 20-year-old Melvin Lebaga-Idubor, a student at the university.

Footage shows Kwaben following Lebaga-Idubor after the latter had stolen drugs from Kwaben.

Kwabena tried to get the drugs back but an altercation ensued with Lebaga-Idubor wielding a knife and stabbing him twice in New South Bridge Road.

Lebaga-Idubor was sentenced to serve a minimum of 21 years, at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday 8 February.