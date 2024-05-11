Northern Lights captured over Whitley Bay lighthouse in incredible timelapse video

The aurora borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, glow in the sky over St Mary’s Lighthouse in Whitley Bay on the North East coast.

The incredible timelapse footage was captured in incredible scenes on Friday 10 May.

The Northern Lights might be visible in northern parts of the UK again on Saturday after the rare phenomenon was spotted across the country overnight.

Also known as aurora borealis, the bands of pink and green light were seen across the UK and in parts of Europe after an “extreme” geomagnetic storm caused them to be more visible, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).