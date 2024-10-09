A drink-driver ran multiple red lights and crashed into parked cars as he drove home from a nightclub in Nottingham in February, newly-released footage shows.

Declan Muers, 27, of Brewsters Road, Mapperley, Nottingham, failed to stop for police as he sped through the city centre while over the limit.

Muers was sentenced to 16 months, suspended for two years, on Monday (7 October) after pleading guilty to dangerous driving, failing to stop when required by a police constable and drink-driving.

Nottinghamshire Police said: “He should have got a taxi home but seemingly didn’t want to pay a fare. Now he’s paid a heftier price in court with the loss of his driver’s licence.”