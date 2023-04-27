Nurses strike: High Court rules second day of walkout is unlawful

A High Court judge has ruled that strike action planned by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) for 2 May would be unlawful.

The decision comes after health secretary Steve Barclay “regretfully” brought legal action against part of the trade union’s proposed walkout in a long-running pay dispute.

Nurses in England intended on staging a 48-hour strike over the Bank Holiday weekend, but this will now be cut short by one day.

“This is no way to treat the nursing staff that he [Barclay] has stood personally and clapped for on steps,” RCN general secretary Pat Cullen said.

