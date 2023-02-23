Pete Buttigieg admits he waited too long to address Ohio train derailment

Pete Buttigieg admitted that he feels he waited too long to address the Ohio train derailment.

The US transport secretary paid a visit to the site of the derailment in East Palestine on Thursday, 22 February.

When asked about his response, he "felt strongly" about the incident and "could have spoken sooner."

"I was taking pains to respect the role that I have, and the role that I don't have, but that should not have stopped me," he added.

