Drone footage shows barriers at the mouth of Owers Bay attempting to catch the oil spill from Perenco’s Wytch Farm oil field as the government launches an investigation to assess the impact on local wildlife and fisheries.

Poole Harbour Commissioners, which regulates activities in the harbour, said a leak occurred at a pipeline operated by gas company Perenco on Sunday 26 March.

Approximately 200 barrels of reservoir fluid were released after the leak.

