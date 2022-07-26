Manchester mill fire: Major incident declared as human remains discovered at site

Police have declared a major incident after human remains were found at a tile warehouse in Greater Manchester months after a huge fire destroyed the building.

Demolition workers found the remains on Saturday (23 July) at Bismarck House, located in an industrial estate in Oldham, where the blaze had broken out.

Greater Manchester Police received a report last Thursday that four Vietnamese nationals were missing and may have been involved in a fire, a force spokesman said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.