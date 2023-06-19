Partygate vote: Father of the House says he will support Privileges Committee

Sir Peter Bottomley, the father of the House of Commons, has said that he will support the Privileges Committee’s report which found that Boris Johnson misled Parliament over rule-breaking parties at Downing Street during Covid-19 lockdowns.

The Conservative, who is the longest-serving MP in the Commons, recalled a time where he had the words “I made a mistake, I apologise” into Hansard in the 1980s and reccommended that the former prime minister should have done the same.

Sir Peter’s comments came as Mr Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, urged all MPs to back the privileges committee’s findings.