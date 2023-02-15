Moment man lunges at Buffalo shooter as victim’s family give emotional testimony

A man rushed at Buffalo shooter Payton Gendron as a family member of one of the victims gave an emotional statement in court.

The white gunman, 19, killed 10 Black shoppers and employees in a racist attack on a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on 14 May 2022.

Gendron planned the massacre for months. He drove around 200 miles from his home to the predominantly Black community to carry out the attack, which he streamed live, using an AR-15 rifle.

He is due to be sentenced on Wednesday, 15 February, after pleading guilty to murder.

Sign up for our newsletters.