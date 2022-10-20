Joe Biden had a feisty response to a reporter’s question about restrictions on abortion as he departed the White House for Pennsylvania today, 20 October, to campaign for his Democratic Senate and gubernatorial nominees.

“Should there be any restrictions on abortion at all?” Owen Jensen, a reporter from Catholic news outlet EWTN asked the US president.

“Yes, there should be... Roe v Wade, read it, man. You’ll get educated,” Mr Biden replied.

Mr Biden previously pledged to sign a law to protect access to abortion care if Democrats win control of Congress in the midterms.

