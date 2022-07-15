Penny Mordaunt refuses to say if she trusts other Conservative leadership candidates

Conservative leadership hopeful Penny Mordaunt declined to say whether she trusts her fellow candidates during the Channel 4 debate on Friday (15 July).

Ms Mordaunt was asked about the "hit job" on her in the press.

"We're all responsible for our own campaigns, and I take it as a big fat compliment that no-one wants to run against me," she said.

The candidates' performance in the debate on Friday could influence the way Conservative MPs vote in the next leadership ballot on Monday (18 July).

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.