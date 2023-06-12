Section of Philadelphia highway collapses after fire engulfs truck

An elevated section of Interstate 95 collapsed in Philadelphia over the weekend, closing the main north-south highway on the East Coast and threatening to upend travel in parts of the densely populated Northeast.

Authorities said the collapse early on Sunday 11 June happened after a vehicle caught fire.

Video from the scene showed a massive concrete slab had fallen from I-95 onto the road below in the northeast section of the city.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Mark Fusetti, a retired Philadelphia police sergeant, said he was driving south toward the city’s airport when he noticed thick plumes of black smoke rising over the highway.

“For it to buckle and collapse that quickly, it’s pretty remarkable,” he said.