Starmer and Rayner branded ‘Phillip and Holly of politics’ during PMQs

Oliver Dowden branded Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner as the "Phil and Holly of British politics" as he filled in for Rishi Sunak at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, 17 May.

The deputy prime minister's comments appeared to refer to a an alleged "feud" between This Morning presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

"We all know what's going on with her and her leader - it's all lovey-dovey on the surface, they turn it on for the cameras, but as soon as they're off it's a different story, they're at each other's throats," Mr Dowden said.

