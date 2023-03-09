Footage captures the moment a driver stuck his middle finger up at undercover police officers after being caught on his phone.

Avon and Somerset police shared the clip on social media, which was captured as officers conducted mobile phone enforcement in an unmarked vehicle.

The offender can be seen with his phone to his ear as the car drove alongside him and once he realised he was being filmed, put his phone down and middle finger up.

Police say his response showed the “total disregard” that some people have for the law.

