Pilot showered in blood after bird strikes cockpit

An ice-cool pilot stayed calm when a huge bird slammed into his plane’s cockpit - showering him in blood and guts.

Ariel Valiente was flying a crop duster over Los Rios, Ecuador, when the condor smashed through the windscreen.

The bird exploded in a terrifying cloud of blood and feathers, but Mr Valiente managed to keep his cool and maintain the aircraft’s stability during the oddly terrifying incident.

Footage shows the bird’s mangled carcass dangling from the ceiling.

Steering the plane’s control stick, Mr Valiente then turned the camera on himself to show his face and the cockpit covered in blood spatters.