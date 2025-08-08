Train slams into van at level crossing after driver runs red light

Watch the moment a high-speed train slams into a van on a level crossing after the driver ran a red light and got stuck.

CCTV footage released by Malopolska Police in Poland on Wednesday (6 August) shows a white van driving over the railway tracks as the lights flash red and the barriers guarding the crossing coming down.

Miraculously, the driver of the van survived the crash and sustained no injuries. The force also confirmed that no passengers on the train were injured in the incident.