Houston police officer driving at ‘unsafe speed’ kills 75-year-old in crash

Houston police have released CCTV footage of the moment an officer hit and killed a 75-year-old driver while on duty in December.

Christopher Cabrera has since been fired for driving at an "unsafe speed" before slamming into the side of a Cadillac driven by Charles Payne.

The officer was not en route to a call, nor was he using emergency equipment at the time of the crash.

Bodycam footage showing Mr Cabrera receiving treatment in the aftermath of the incident has also been shared, however it is believed the camera was not active while he was driving.

