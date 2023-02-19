Dangerous driver sends police on wrong-way chase through Nottingham

Police in Nottingham have shared dashcam footage showing their pursuit of a "dangerous driver" through residential areas.

This video shows the driver travelling on the wrong side of the road, with officials saying he also broke red lights and speed limits.

Officers can be seen carrying out a "box" manoeuvre to stop the vehicle along the M1 where they detained and arrested the driver.

Kai Hopkins, 22, admitted to charges of dangerous driving, driving without a licence, and driving without insurance.

He was handed a three-year community order and disqualified from driving for 18 months.

