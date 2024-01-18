Watch police dog hunt down bungling burglar hiding in children’s soft play area

This is the moment a police dog catches a bungling burglar hiding in the soft play area at a garden centre.

Security alerted police after Ricky Homer broke into Dobbies Garden Centre in Wyton just after 10pm on 23 October, last year.

He was being watched on CCTV cameras taking charity tins from the tills and filling trolleys with goods from the store.

Police Dog Vinnie and his handler went to the store and with the help of the CCTV operators, chased the 36-year-old through the store and into the soft play area where he was arrested.

Homer, of no fixed address, was sentenced to a year in prison after previously pleading guilty to burglary and possession of a class B drug, when he appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on 12 January.