Police vehicle engulfed by flames as anti-cop protests flare up in Atlanta

The streets of downtown Atlanta were left in flames after a peaceful protest against the death of an activist turned into clashes.

This footage shows a police car engulfed by fire, according to KHOU, outside the Westin plaza on Peachtree Street.

Six people were arrested at the demonstration, local reports said.

Demonstrators were calling for an investigation into the death of Manuel Esteban Paez Teram.

The 26-year-old was killed when Georgia State Troopers carried out a sweep at the Intrenchment Creek Park on 18 January.

