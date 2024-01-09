Fujitsu will “quite possibly” be “on the hook” to pay compensation to victims of the Post Office Horizon scandal, a government minister has said.

More than 700 Post Office branch managers were convicted after faulty Fujitsu accounting software Horizon made it look like money was missing from their shops.

A public inquiry into the scandal is ongoing.

“It won’t necessarily just be the taxpayer... that is on the hook for this money”, Mel Stride told Nick Ferrari on LBC on Tuesday, 9 January.