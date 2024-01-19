Post Office victim, 91, trembles as she pleads for dead husband to have seen justice

A Post Office scandal victim trembled as she sent a defiant message to executives and pleaded for her husband, who passed away before the inquiry, to have seen justice.

Betty Booth, 91, and her husband Oswall Brown spent more than £50,000 of their savings to cover money that faulty Horizon software made look like it was missing from their branch in County Durham.

The former branch manager told Good Morning Britain on Friday (19 January) that the scandal "deprived" the couple of their lives and told the Post Office to "stuff" their money.

“I would rather have my husband here,” Ms Booth added.