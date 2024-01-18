A Fujitsu engineer claimed he “couldn’t remember” IT software he used during the Post Office Horizon IT scandal, an inquiry has heard.

Gerald Barnes made his admission as he appeared before the Commons’ Business and Trade Committee today (18 January).

The inquiry focuses on providing compensation to victims of the Horizon scandal, which saw more than 700 branch managers given criminal convictions.

The scandal centered on the faulty Horizon IT system, made by Fujitsu, which made it appear as though money was missing.