A 5,000-tonne structure was placed on the Bristol Channel seabed as part of works to build the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station.

This video shows the lifting of the hefty structure, which is the second of four intake heads that will be connected to tunnels to provide a supply of cooling water.

The £26b project is the first new nuclear power station to be built in the UK in over 20 years.

The work is regarded as one of the world’s most complex marine engineering projects, due to the Bristol Channel’s high tidal range.

