Exiting Boris Johnson says he is ‘booster rocket’ that has ‘fulfilled its function’

Referring to speculation surrounding his political future, Boris Johnson said he is like a “booster rocket” that has “fulfilled its function” during his final Downing Street address.

The outgoing prime minister remarked: “On the subject of bouncing around in future careers, let me say that I am now like one of those booster rockets that has fulfilled its function.

“I will now be gently re-entering the atmosphere and splashing down invisibly in some remote and obscure corner of the Pacific.”

Johnson and Liz Truss will take part in a swearing-in ceremony with Queen Elizabeth in Balmoral.

