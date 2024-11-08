‘We are at a crossroads’: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issue new video message

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have issued a new joint video message.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared side-by-side in a video message they sent to a United Nations conference in Colombia on Friday (8 November), calling for the end to violence against children.

Discussing the importance of prioritising children’s safety online, Harry declares: “We are at a crossroads”.

The Duke adds: “The urgency to reassess and redefine our approach to protecting children has become increasingly evident.”

Meghan states: “My husband and I recognise that today’s reality is marked by greater connectivity and advanced technology which, of course, has many positives. However, it also compels us to better understand how digital violence against children is manifesting itself in this age.”