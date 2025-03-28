Putin attends new Russian nuclear submarine launch ceremony

Vladimir Putin has attended the launch ceremony of a new nuclear submarine.

The Russian president said the new submarine, which carries advanced hypersonic missiles Zircon, will enhance the security of Russia's maritime borders and protect national interests in various areas of the World Ocean, including the Arctic zone.

Speaking at the launch on Thursday (26 March), Putin said: “We will continue to do everything to reliably protect Russia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, and reinforce its position as one of the leading maritime powers."