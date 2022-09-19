As Britain lays to rest its longest-serving monarch, we take a look back at Queen Elizabeth II’s looks throughout the decades - from her days as a young princess, to the years leading up to her landmark Platinum Jubilee celebration.

This video gives us a snapshot of the changing appearance of the Queen during her 96 years.

After a state funeral service at Westminster Abbey earlier this morning (19 September), Her late Majesty was ceremonially transported to Windsor Castle, where she will be buried alongside her late husband, Prince Phillip.

