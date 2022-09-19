Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession arrives at Windsor Castle

The funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth II has arrived at Windsor Castle, where the monarch will be buried, alongside her late husband Prince Phillip, later this evening (19 September).

Footage shows crowds applauding as the Queen’s coffin arrived at the Berkshire royal residence.

World leaders were among some 2,000 people to pay their respects to Britain’s longest-serving monarch in a state funeral service earlier this morning at Westminster Abbey.

Her late Majesty will be laid to rest after a memorial service at St George’s Chapel.

