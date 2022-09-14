King’s guards parade with black flags ahead of Queen’s coffin procession

The King's Guard ceremonially paraded with black flags ahead of the removal of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin from Buckingham Palace.

Members of the infantry marched outside of the gates of Her late Majesty's longstanding home in London on Wednesday, 14 September.

It came ahead of a procession which moved the Queen's coffin to Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state for four days.

Members of the public will be invited to pay their respects to the late monarch before her funeral next Monday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.