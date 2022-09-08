White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.

Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.

Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.

“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.

