Floral tributes to Queen at Hillsborough Castle collected to be repurposed

Flowers laid at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland by members of the public in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II have been collected to be sorted and repurposed.

Well-wishers had descended upon the castle after the Queen’s death, with around 40,000 floral tributes, notes, and cards placed outside the building.

The tributes have now been removed following the state funeral on Monday, 19 September, and will be replanted or composited if they cannot be saved.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.